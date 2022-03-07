Home World Ukraine: UN reiterates SG call for “humanitarian suspension”

Ukraine: UN reiterates SG call for “humanitarian suspension”

Mar 07, 2022 0 Comments
Ukraine: UN reiterates SG call for "humanitarian suspension"

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres reiterated on Sunday his call for an end to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine and for civilians to leave dangerous areas.

“It is absolutely necessary to stop fighting in Ukraine for the safe passage of civilians like Mariupol, Kharkiv and Sumi and everywhere else involved in the conflict,” he said. In a tweet.

The UN, which began arriving in the country on Saturday. He called for such “guarantees of the supply of important humanitarian supplies.”

On Saturday, Amin Awad, the United Nations coordinator for the crisis in Ukraine, called for an “immediate humanitarian ceasefire” and stressed the urgency of prioritizing geographical areas and areas. – Savings Assistance “.

During the week, an urgent appeal was launched by the UN and its allies to raise $ 1.7 billion to provide much-needed humanitarian aid to Ukraine. The appeal is part of the first plan dedicated to the situation within Ukraine, which will need $ 1.1 billion to meet the growing humanitarian needs of more than six million people displaced by military action over the next three months.

The second plan on humanitarian action in neighboring countries provides $ 551 million in assistance to Ukrainians fleeing the border, mainly to Poland, Hungary, Romania and Moldova.

See also  Turkey .. First freight train arrives from Pakistan via Iran (Photos + Video)

You May Also Like

Moody's downgraded Russia's credit rating to Ca, which is the final step

Moody’s downgraded Russia’s credit rating to Ca, which is the final step

Rohingya refugee boat with dozens of children stranded in Indonesia

Rohingya refugee boat with dozens of children stranded in Indonesia

Leader of the American Personnel in Latvia to promise

Leader of the American Personnel in Latvia to promise

The date of Ramadan 2022 is known as the "Night of Doubt"

The date of Ramadan 2022 is known as the “Night of Doubt”

Assistant Secretary of State Wendy Sherman is leaving for Morocco on March 8-9

Assistant Secretary of State Wendy Sherman is leaving for Morocco on March 8-9

H24info

The Supreme Court has dismissed a complaint by Muslims who were spied on by the FBI and H24info

About the Author: Will Smith

Alfred Lee covers public and private tech markets from New York. He was previously a Knight-Bagehot Fellow in Economics and Business Journalism at Columbia University, and prior to that was a reporter at the Los Angeles Business Journal. He has received a Journalist of the Year award from the L.A. Press Club and an investigative reporting award from the Society of American Business Editors and Writers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.