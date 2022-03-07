France reports that the world’s largest bacterium has been found in Guadeloupe. It will be twenty times larger than the previous record. The world’s largest bacterium was discovered in Guadeloupe, known as the “Theomarcarita magnifica”. (Illustration) © Nicolas Parent / MAXPPP / PHOTOPQR / THE INDEPENDENT / MAXPPP

VS ‘Guadeloupe did not fail to conspire with scientific organizations and was a breakthrough that could revolutionize international research in microbiology. As reported France Information, The world’s largest bacterium was recently discovered overseas. Visible to the naked eye and without the use of a microscope like all its sisters, the bacterium can reach impressive size of two centimeters.

To better understand the unique content of this finding, suffice it to look at the statistics. As our colleagues have pointed out, the bacterium that has so far been discovered is a giant sulfur-eating microbe found in Namibia. The latter was slightly less than a millimeter, and therefore twenty times smaller than the bacterium in question.

A bacterium that now responds to the name “Theomargarita magnifica”

After ten years of research, Sylvina Gonzalez, a marine biologist at the University of Antilles, and Olivier Cross, a professor of microbiology at the University of Antilles, have defined the bacterium as a prokaryotic, embryonic cellular organism. In the form of a string. Rotting swamp is found on the surface of the leaves and is called “Theomarcarita magnifica”. Also, more in-depth research is expected in the coming weeks.



