Covit-19 in Seine-Maritime: The incidence rate has been rising for four days

Since the beginning of March, the Covit-19 vulnerability rate in Seine-Maritime has begun to rise again. (© ML / 76news)

When the final restrictions are gradually removed, and The first vaccination pass will not be required until next weekThe Covit-19 vulnerability rateIt fell sharply from the end of January and rose again in early March.

In Seine-Maritime, the incidence rate of Covit-19 has been rising again for three days. (© Screenshot / Covit Tracker)

Severe decline after 35 days

In fact, the event rate from February 25 to March 3 was 496.4 cases, far from the 3,561 cases per 100,000 citizens measured in Seine-Maritime during the week of January 19 to January 25, 2022 at the peak of the Omicron wave. For every 100,000 citizens, there were 487 between February 22 and February 28, 2022.

Thus, for four days, after 35 consecutive days of sharp decline, prices have been rising. It should also be noted that the rate of occurrence between February 25 and March 3, 2022, is higher than the maximum measured in the Seine-Maritime region during the first wave, before the Omigron wave.

107 classes closed

As of March 3, 2022, the status of schools in Seine-Maritime, as reported by the Normandy Academy, reported that 107 classes in the field were closed due to the virus, and 1,363 students tested positive for the virus throughout the region in one week.

Status of Schools in Normandy as of March 4, 2022. (© Screenshot / Normandy Academy)

As for hospital admissions for Govt cases, they are high: as of March 6, 510 people were hospitalized due to the virus, and 52 are in intensive care. Fallen figures, but we can assume that they will stabilize in the coming days and then increase, just like the curve of the event rate.

Hospital curve for Govit-19 patients in Seine-Maritime. (© Screenshot / Covit Tracker)

As of March 6, 2022, 1,956 people in Seine-Maritime have died in hospital as a result of Covid 19 since the outbreak began.

