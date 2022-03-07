Covid-19 cases among tribes cause concern

Australian authorities declared their ” on Tuesday, August 17Deep anxiety“After the outbreak of the covid-19 pandemic in Aboriginal communities particularly vulnerable to coronavirus.

Since the emergence in Sydney in mid-June of a case of covid-19 due to a Delta variant, the pandemic has recently spread to the western state of New South Wales, where most of the 116 people infected in this region are from Aboriginal people.

A “very worrying” situation

Gladys Berejiklian, the premier of this state, said ” this pandemicVery worried“This area of outdoor pollution is trying to slow down.

It is the first major outbreak in geographically isolated Aboriginal communities, which are believed to be most vulnerable to covid-19.

At least five military medical teams will travel to the region from Wednesday to help those responsible for the vaccination campaign, Australian Health Minister Greg Hunt has announced.

A priority category but poorly vaccinated

15% of the country’s indigenous population is fully vaccinated. The rate is below 8% in the most remote areas, according to officials. However, this part of the population was considered a priority for vaccination when the first doses were administered at the end of February.

When asked about the slow pace of vaccination in the Aboriginal community, the Conservative government said some of these residents felt protected because they lived in remote areas. So they don’t feel the need to get vaccinated. «The situation has now changed and that is why we are stepping up our efforts“, Said Indigenous Affairs Minister Ken Wyatt.

Hunt said civilian medical teams would be sent to the area to help hospitals, with some facing staff shortages. Other hospitals have been directed to airlift people who need intensive care.

Half the country shut down

Australia has been praised abroad for managing the pandemic well, but border closures and a strict quarantine policy for travellers from other countries have failed to prevent contamination.

More than half of the country’s 25 million people are currently confined, including those who have been in Sydney for the past two months. Since the beginning of this pandemic, Australia has recorded more than 39,500 cases of covid-19 with nearly a thousand deaths.