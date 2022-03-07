Baghdad thief at Lyon auditorium at 20h on Wednesday, March 16, 2022

In Cinema Concert with Orchestre National de Lyon

The thief of Baghdad (1924) © United Artists – D. R

Silent’s masterpiece inspired by a story One thousand and One Nights, Baghdad’s thief Of Raul Walsh Tailor made Douglas Fairbanks. The total show, shot on gigantic sets and equipped with dazzling special effects.

Shot on a million dollar budget (this is the first film to reach this budget), Baghdad’s thief A real job with four hands.

Thief of Baghdad (1924) / United Artists-D. R

Because if Raul Walsh Really talented director, Douglas Fairbanks, Then joined by the biggest movie star Mary Pickford And Charlie Chaplin, The instigator of it. Screenwriter, producer with United artist And the title role,”Doug“Never far from the blowout.

Between adventure and fantasy, Baghdad’s thief Tailor-made for this athletic performer. Despite the film’s exceptional length, the rhythm never runs out of steam. Fairbanks jumps from Wall to Palace, from souk to flying carpet in breathtaking choreography.

A technical feat in the 1920s, the film is a total spectacle with nothing to lose its magic.

See also Douglas Fairbanks That we owe the original score by Mortimer Wilson, Fostered by the composer’s presence – in an exceptional fact-set. The musical was recognized as one of the best in American silent cinema. However, it was performed a little, and it will be an event to hear it performed National Orchestra of Lyon.

Thief of Baghdad (1924) / United Artists-D. R

► ► ► Distribution

Baghdad’s thief Of Raul Walsh [The Thief of Bagdad] USA, 1924, B& w, silent / with Douglas Fairbanks, julanne Johnston, Sojin Kamiyama

Of [The Thief of Bagdad] USA, 1924, B& w, silent / with National Orchestra of Lyon : 104 permanent musicians, Orchestre National de Lyon (O.N. L) has Nikolaj Zeps-Snyder as its music director since September 2020.

: 104 permanent musicians, Orchestre National de Lyon (O.N. L) has Nikolaj Zeps-Snyder as its music director since September 2020. Direction Mark Fitz-Gerhard

Original music from the film composed by Mortimer Wilson

Source Lyon’s auditorium