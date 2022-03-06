Why can Australia participate?

Australia has been competing at Eurovision since 2015. But this year, his participation will be under special circumstances due to covid-19.

In 2021, it will be Australia’s 7th participationEurovision . The country of Oceania was originally scheduled to appear only once in 2015, but due to the excitement sparked by its existence that year, the experience has been renewed every year.

In theory, only EBU (European Broadcasting Union) member states can participate in Eurovision. For the competition’s 60th anniversary in 2015, the organisation breached the rule for Australia, where Eurovision has been held since 1983 by S. E. O.B. S (Special Broadcasting Service) is broadcast, always with the same success. To reward the loyalty of Australians, they only allowed their country to try its luck once. The test should only be updated in the event of success. But the country has been around ever since. In 2015, its competitor Guy Sebastian finished fifth, and the following year, Australia came close to success by finishing second with singer Tommy im.

Pre-recorded participation

This year, on the other hand, Australian candidate Montaigne will not be on stage with his rivals. She cannot travel because of the travel restrictions put in place in Australia against covid-19. But she will participate virtually. Like all candidates this year, he had to pre-record his performance, under the conditions of a final. The initiative was made by EBU to compensate precisely for any impossibility of participation due to the pandemic. So it will be a pre-recorded version of the track” technicolour”, which will be proposed during the final, next May 22 in Rotterdam, Netherlands.