Home Entertainment The film” I’m a legend ” will have the right to a sequel with Will Smith

The film” I’m a legend ” will have the right to a sequel with Will Smith

Mar 06, 2022 0 Comments
The film" I'm a legend " will have the right to a sequel with Will Smith

Against all odds, there will be a sequel to the blockbuster I’m a legend. The website reports Timeline, Specifically observed First, The disaster film released in 2007 will be extended by a new part, in the presence of Will Smith. Considering the end of the first film (we will not spoil), there must be a hell of a twist.

As the U.S. website notes, the contours of this sequel are unclear – we don’t know the history of this new film, its director or its release date – Michael B. Jordan. Both actors confirmed the information on their respective Instagram accounts.

See also  Il Varco: Working with the archive to get a reflective fiction.

You May Also Like

Will the new Bullitt movie, directed by Steven Spielberg, be coming soon?

Will the new Bullitt movie, directed by Steven Spielberg, be coming soon?

Kristen Stewart: bra and tummy exposed as Charlize Theron dares fringed mini skirt

Kristen Stewart: bra and tummy exposed as Charlize Theron dares fringed mini skirt

Bruce Wayne was about to meet this iconic villain in a cut scene

rataalada.com : Batman's post-credits scene, illustrated

rataalada.com : Batman’s post-credits scene, illustrated

Oyonax has nine tries in Rouen, update the picture of the match

Oyonax has nine tries in Rouen, update the picture of the match

Warning! To see this multi-award winning film last weekend on Netflix

Warning! To see this multi-award winning film last weekend on Netflix

About the Author: Timothea Maldonado

"Coffee practitioner. Lifelong web evangelist. Unapologetic internet enthusiast."

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.