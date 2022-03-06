The film” I’m a legend ” will have the right to a sequel with Will Smith

Against all odds, there will be a sequel to the blockbuster I’m a legend. The website reports Timeline, Specifically observed First, The disaster film released in 2007 will be extended by a new part, in the presence of Will Smith. Considering the end of the first film (we will not spoil), there must be a hell of a twist.

As the U.S. website notes, the contours of this sequel are unclear – we don’t know the history of this new film, its director or its release date – Michael B. Jordan. Both actors confirmed the information on their respective Instagram accounts.

Third adaptation of Richard Matheson’s novel of the same name, I’m a legend Tells the story of Robert Neville (Will Smith), the last hope to save humanity after the emergence of a deadly virus. Fans remember the scenes in New York’s deserted, postapocalyptic streets and the heartbreaking scene with the hero’s dog.