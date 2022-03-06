Kristen Stewart: bra and tummy exposed as Charlize Theron dares fringed mini skirt

Kristen Stewart (31) and Charlize Theron (46), invited to the 37th Santa Barbara International Film Festival at the Arlington Theatre on March 4, 2022, appeared more complicit than ever ten years after their collaboration on the film Snow White and Huntsman (2012). Two actresses wearing two bold haute couture dresses caused a sensation on the Californian red carpet.

Sublime in a long and expressive dress, Dylan Meyer’s fiancee unveiled her flat stomach, but also her black bra on the red carpet thanks to this creation Channel With black and white frills. His green eyes were enhanced with a dash of black eyeliner and his complexion with a very shiny cream lipstick. On the hairstyle side, a selection of beautiful brunette Ponytail High highlighted about her ombre hair coloring.

For her part, the mom of Jackson and August unveiled her long muscular legs in a flashy ultra-short dress with triangular edges and rhinestones. To emulate the very dull look, the actress wore a black turtleneck under her dress so as not to over-expose her cleavage. She also dared high-heeled pumps in silver rhinestones, the ultimate jewelry of this very chic outfit. For her beauty, Charlize Theron chose to lift her hair into a high bun.

During the ceremony, Kristen Stewart received the American Riviera Award from the hands of Charlize Theron. The award recognizes his entire career in American cinema. Later, the two actresses posed with the festival’s executive director, Roger turling.

Last week, the star actress of the trilogy Twilight It also received the Best Actress award for its portrayal of Princess Diana Spencer, By Pablo Lauren, fifth annual Hollywood Critics Association (H. E. R.)C. A) at the film awards. “I took more joy out of my body doing this than anything else….. It’s been a long time since I’ve been here and I really appreciate it, seriously“, He had declared himself very grateful to the audience.