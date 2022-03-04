Warning! To see this multi-award winning film last weekend on Netflix

Take advantage of this weekend to discover (re) a multi-award winning image, BlacKkKlansman: I infiltrated the Ku Klux Klan, Directed by Spike Lee. The movie will soon leave Netflix’s list: find out on what date.
Three years later C-ruck, Spike Lee returned to the cinema with the movie in 2018 BlacKkKlansman: I infiltrated the Ku Klux Klan. The film follows the story of Ron Stallworth, the first black American officer in the Colorado Springs Police Department. His arrival in the district was met with passion, suspicion and above all hostility. However, this new agent will not let himself be fooled and will set himself a dangerous task : Infiltrate the Ku Klux Klan to expose the hate activities of this secret society. Directed by Spike Lee, the film was inspired by the true story of police infiltration of the Ku Klux Klan carried out by Ron Stallworth. Released in cinemas in August 2018, the biopic was praised critically and by the public. If you haven’t seen this masterful movie yet, take a quick look beforeIt will only disappear from the Netflix list on March 8 !
Who is starring in the film BlacKkKlansman ?
Acting BlacKkKlansman: I infiltrated the Ku Klux Klan, Eldest son of Denzel Washington John David Washington (Ron Stallworth), Adam Driver (Flip Zimmerman), Laura Harrier (Patrice Dumas), Topher Grace (David Duke), Corey Hawkins (Stokely Carmichael), Paul Walter Hauser (Ivanhoe), Ryan Eggold (Walter breichway), Alec Baldwin (Dr Kennebrew Beauregard) and the legendary Harry Turner).
BlacKkKlansman : Multi-award winning film!
Critically acclaimed, BlacKkKlansman Has won several awards, including the Grand Prix at the Cannes Film Festival and BAFA for Best Adapted Screenplay. After forty years of life, Spike Lee has finally won his first movie Oscar. In 2019, Director counter received an Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay Ballad Of Buster Scruggs, Can you ever forgive me, If Beale Street Could Talk And A star is born. Happily mad, Spike Lee was joined by his friend, actor Samuel L. Jackson. On the stage of the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, the filmmaker began a powerful and moving speech, receiving a standing ovation from his colleagues.
Article co-written with 6médias