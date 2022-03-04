Spotlight on Rendez-Vous with French cinema in New York

– 22 films with multiple talents are on show from March 3 to 13 for the 27th edition of the event organized by UniFrance and film at Lincoln Center
With love and hard work By Claire Denis
With Love and Hard Work by Claire Denis (Silver Bear for Best Direction at the latest Berlinale) will open today the 27th Rendez-Vous with French Cinema in New York, organized from March 3 to 13 by UniFrance and Film at Lincoln Center. The director, attending with her two main actors, Juliette Binoche and Vincent Lindon, will exchange on March 4 with Jim Jarmusch for a conversation about their respective careers.
by Constance Meyer, Horizon by Émilie Carpentier) or second movies (A Story of Love and Desire
In total, there are 22 films on the menu that illustrate the great diversity of French cinema, including the latest successful Cesars: Lost Illusions
by Xavier Giannoli, Olympiades
by Jacques Audiard, Deception
by Arnaud Desplechin, Everything Went Well
by François Ozon, Ouistreham
by Emmanuel Carrère, and Hold Me Tight
On display: En Corps by Cédric Klapisch, An Investigation into Government Corruption
by Thierry de Peretti, Madeleine Collins
by Antoine Barraud, Another World
by Aurélia Georges, Little Solange
by Axelle Ropert, Pic Pic André Choc
by Audrey Estrougo, Kurmanjan by Christophe Honoré, and documentary Gallant Indies
Many talents will come to New York with their films and will interact with the public, namely Vicky creeps And on March 6 Mathieu Amalric, Jacques Audiard and Lucy Zhang On March 4, on March 5 Arnaud Desplechin, Emmanuel Carrer, Thierry de Peretti, Leyla bousit, Charline bourgeois-Ducket, Antoine Barratt, Axel Robert, Philippe bessiat, Émilie Carpentier and Aurélia Georges.
On March 5, a discussion was noticeable between actresses Juliette Binoche and Deborah lukumuena (Strong) Who will discuss their professional paths and their creative influences. On March 7, there will be a discussion with the documentary filmmaker, speakers Arnaud Desplechin, Antoine Barratt, entitled “working with the film: a Franco-American look at cinematography Kirsten Johnson, Director of photography Ashley Connor, And writer and filmmaker Nikyatu Jusu.