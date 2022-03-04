Spotlight on Rendez-Vous with French cinema in New York

03/03/2022 – 22 films with multiple talents are on show from March 3 to 13 for the 27th edition of the event organized by UniFrance and film at Lincoln Center

With love and hard work By Claire Denis

With love and hard work Of Claire Denis (Silver Bear for Best Direction in latest Berlinale) will open today 27thB. S. C. Rendez-Vous with French cinema in New York, Organized from March 3 to 13 UniFrance And Pictured at Lincoln Center. Director attending with his two main artists, Juliette Binoche And Vincent Linden, Will exchange on March 4 Jim Jarmusch For a conversation about their respective careers.

The first films will be awarded the award for Best Emerging Filmmaker selected by a jury of six film students in New York for the first time this year (Bruno reidall Of Vincent Le Port, Magnetic ones Of Vincent Maël Cardona, Loves of Anaïs Of Charline bourgeois-docket, Strong Of Constance Meyer And Horizon In’Émilie Carpentier) Or second movies (A story of love and desire Of Leyla bousit And My Legionnaires Of Rachel long).

In total, there are 22 films on the menu that illustrate the great diversity of French cinema, including the latest successful cesser Lost Illusions Of Xavier Giannoli, But Olympiad Of Jacques Audiard, Cheating In’John J. Smith, Everything went well Of Francis Ozon, Oistreham In’Emmanuel Carrere Or else Hold me tight Of Mathieu Amalric.

On display Body Of Cedric klapich, Investigation into government corruption Of Thierry de Peretti, Madeleine Collins In’Antoine Barratt, Another place In’Aurélia Georges, Little Solange In’Axel Robert, Peak In’Audrey estruco, Kurmantes Of Christophe Honoré And documentary Gallant Indies Of Philippe bessiat.

Many talents will come to New York with their films and will interact with the public, namely Vicky creeps And on March 6 Mathieu Amalric, Jacques Audiard and Lucy Zhang On March 4, on March 5 Arnaud Desplechin, Emmanuel Carrer, Thierry de Peretti, Leyla bousit, Charline bourgeois-Ducket, Antoine Barratt, Axel Robert, Philippe bessiat, Émilie Carpentier and Aurélia Georges.

On March 5, a discussion was noticeable between actresses Juliette Binoche and Deborah lukumuena (Strong) Who will discuss their professional paths and their creative influences. On March 7, there will be a discussion with the documentary filmmaker, speakers Arnaud Desplechin, Antoine Barratt, entitled “working with the film: a Franco-American look at cinematography Kirsten Johnson, Director of photography Ashley Connor, And writer and filmmaker Nikyatu Jusu.