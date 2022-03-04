Home Top News Eleven days after testing positive for covid-19, Rafael Nadal arrives in Melbourne

Mar 04, 2022 0 Comments
The first Grand Slam of the year begins on Monday, January 17.

“Don’t tell anyone… Here I am”. All smiles in the middle of Rod Laver Arena, Rafael Nadal announced his arrival in Australia on Friday, December 31, through a photo on Twitter. On December 20, the Spaniard made his mark in the Australian capital, even though he had tested positive for covid-19 more than two weeks before the tournament began.

“As a result of the situation, I have to have total flexibility with my schedule and will analyse my options according to my evolution” She explained when she announced her positive test. At the moment, he is yet to announce the content of his first season, but this photo looks like the official participation of the first Grand Slam of the season.

Although the competition will begin on Monday, January 17, the official cast is not yet known. Novak Djokovic, who usually plays key roles, has yet to report on his presence. A clue is found near his set for the ATP Cup in Sydney from January 1 to 9? Answer in the coming days.

He is also uncertain, and Benoit Paire has again tested positive for covid. World N ° 15, Dominic Thiem forfeited for his part, wrong for a wrist injury. Finally, Britain’s Andy Murray is expected to compete in the fortnight after being awarded a wild card.

