Wonderwomath is the author of “Making Mathematics More Attractive” on TikTok

“Fortunately, there is sinus! The latest video released by Wonderwomath on TikTok sums up the character nicely. An author Mathematics The 28-year-old is good at his sneakers and he decided to give his discipline a less tough image. “I try to make math more attractive,” considers her real name Estelle Koller. Middle school At Louis Armand Nancy. It was precisely his students who discovered his nickname on social networks.

“That was the time I thought of starting a channel Web light During his imprisonment, “Lorraine recalled trying out long videos first. Until you find out TikTok, “By getting it from a girlfriend”. “I registered in January 2021 and saw teachers doing lessons or jokes. But no math so I thought “why not me”! ⁇

Today, the Wonderwomath platform has nearly 360,000 subscribers, not to mention the account instagram For nearly 20,000 followers. After all, she “shares a video every day. “Not only the lessons, but also the general fun scenes on social networks. After all, his work and mathematics are not far off.

“Fortunately, there is sinus”

Here, they are precisely set to the song (“Fortunately, there is sinus”), where, a variety of activities entitled a little dance. Of course, not forgetting these narrow insights at specific points of the show, especially in college. “My students often encourage me. When I see them blocking at some point, I tell myself that it’s worthwhile to make a dictum out of it, ”the author continues, knowing the finite purpose of his products. “I’m focusing on one concept, not a whole chapter. It’s very relevant to TikTok, which needs to go faster because people want to swipe.”

The idea of ​​changing subjects face-to-face is far from hers. “Students can not change the front teacher. And I can not, for example, when he has 5,000 comments because he can answer questions. Sometimes, Wonderwomath also asks questions from its community for its videos. Or, she proposes problems, and everyone has to think of a solution.

“I try to evoke curiosity and reflect,” Estelle Kolar says succinctly, as she experienced some angular gaze at the beginning of the adventure. “My colleagues and relatives teased me. It is for young people, I was sometimes told that I had nothing to do with Dictok. But since I drilled, everyone thinks it’s good! She smiles. Even his leadership. “My principal praised me. ⁇

“I got depression and sexual thoughts”

On social networks, the young teacher sometimes read inappropriate comments. “It’s in the minority, but I’m degraded and sexually abusive. I’m even asked if this is my job … like it’s impossible to see a woman in science,” she teases. Lorraine, “Fighting against this superstition that women are less talented in mathematics than men. This is an absurd stereotype. “

What’s next for her? Wonderwomath is not looking to stop its releases tomorrow, it is for no profit. “From the beginning, I had to issue 700 euros, but I did not take them. It would not be worth it for the lines, and you have to apply for the accumulation of activities …”, Estelle Collar, who supports the idea of ​​pleasure, laughs. “Right now, I have time, I post when I want to. The goal is that it should not become a barrier.”