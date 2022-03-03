Is the film based on a true story?

From today, Netflix subscribers can discover the movie Lost in the Arctic With two former stars of Game Of Thrones. But is this historical drama based on a true story?
Of all the innovations released this Wednesday, March 2, Netflix released this movie Lost in the Arctic. Directed by Peter flinth, the film is based on the novel Two against ICE, Follows a Danish expedition led by captain Ejner Mikkelsen (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau). The latter is trying to refute the US claim in the northeast of Greenland over the assumption that the kingdom of Denmark will be divided into two separate parts. Leaving his crew in Alabama, analyst Mikkelsen begins a real journey through snowy land with his inexperienced teammate, Ivor Iverson (Joe Cole). If they were able to find proof that Greenland is one and the same island, it turns out it would be very difficult for them to return to the ship and they would have to live in this hostile environment. With the image now uploaded Netflix, One might wonder if it was taken from a true story.
Film based on Memoirs of Danish explorer Ejner Mikkelsen
Film Lost in the Arctic Like the book it is based on, it is based on the story of explorer Ejner Mikkelsen about his trip to Greenland in 1909. Surrounded by his crew, he set out to retrieve documents confirming that the territory was one and the same island. The response invalidated us analyst Robert Peary’s claim that Greenland would be divided into two parts. Like the movie, the ship called Alabama is crushed by ICE. For three years, Ejner was missing Mikkelsen and his teammate Ivor Iverson. But although they were presumed dead, they were eventually found by a Norwegian whaler.
Lost in the Arctic: who is in the cast of this new film?
Lost in the Arctic Played by former star of Game Of Thrones, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as analyst Ejnar Mikkelsen. The actor do you think you H.B. The former co-star of the series O can be seen as Charles Dance (Neergaard), Joe Cole (Ivor Iverson), Ed Spielers (Bessel), Heida Reid (Naja), kisly Orn carorson (Jorgensen), Diarmaid Murdock (Paulsen), Sam Redford (lop), Nick Jameson (Holm) and Frankie Wilson (Unger).
Article co-written with 6médias