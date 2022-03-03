H24info is wanted internationally for robbing a Belgian-Moroccan

Belgian police have launched a wanted notice to intercept four men suspected of robbing the magnificent gold and precious metals in Amsterdam in May 2021. Among them is the 26-year-old Belgian-Moroccan who has been declared “international”.

At the request of the Dutch State Attorney’s Office and in collaboration with the Belgian Federal Attorney’s Office, the Belgian Police Search notice on its website Four more suspects are still at large in the March 1, 2022, armed robbery case against a precious metal company. The affair, which took place in May 2021 and involved millions of euros, made headlines in Belgium.

Six suspects were arrested on May 19, 2021, one of whom died in the shooting, following a chase by Dutch police. Dutch police have arrested nine suspects, eight of whom are in custody. Ibrahim Aqlal, 26, born in Saint-Josse-ten-Noode, Belgium, was able to escape with part of the robbery by four criminals. The latter is of Belgian and Moroccan nationality and is internationally reported.

Most of the loot has been found, but many precious metals, including gold and platinum grains, are still missing, valued at more than four million euros.