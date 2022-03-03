Australia buys native flag rights to end dispute

The Australian government reached an agreement on Monday to buy the copyright of the Aboriginal flag for around 12 million euros, ending a long debate over its use by companies and individuals.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison He said his government had “liberated the Aboriginal flag for Australians” with the deal.

The latter is the result of negotiations with Harold Thomas, an Aboriginal artist who designed the flag in 1971.

Over the past 50 years, the flag has become an important symbol of protest and celebration for Australia’s Aboriginal people.

But public use of the Aboriginal artist’s work has been the subject of intense debate after the artist granted some companies licenses to use it on their products.

One such company, Wham clothing, has sent formal notification letters to a number of organisations, including the Australian Football League, for using the Aboriginal flag on clothing.

“I hope this arrangement will bring comfort to all Aboriginal and Australians who wish to use the flag without change, proudly and without restriction,” the artist assured of his agreement with the Australian government. “For my art to be appreciated by so many, it (…) Represents something very powerful.”

According to Scott Morrison, the agreement means the flag can be used on clothing, sports fields, works of art “and in any other medium, without applying for a permit or paying a fee.”

The agreement also provides for the Australian government to create a stipend intended for 100 000 dollars and Indigenous students in memory of Harold Thomas.

