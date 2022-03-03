10 most anticipated innovations

iOS 15.4 will be one of the biggest iPhone updates in recent months. The operating system is still in beta, but many features have already shown their way. We have selected for you 10 of them worth the diversion.

IPhone users had a rocky start to get startediOS 15. For several weeks, the operating system was plagued with errors, which made its installation extremely risky, both for security and for the stability of the smartphone. Fortunately, Cupertino has augmented the connections and the OS is now fully functional.

So, it’s time for Apple to release its first major update in a few months. iOS 15.4 is already packed with attractive features that are currently in beta, opening January 27th. For you, we have selected 10 of them, which we consider to be the most important and interesting. A brief overview.

Face ID will unlock the iPhone, even if the mask is worn

Since iOS 14.5, this is possibleUse Face ID even when wearing a mask. However, for now, you still need the Apple Watch to make this work. With iOS 15.4, Apple will open the feature for all iPhone users. To do this, Face ID scans the uncovered area of ​​the face, focusing specifically on the eye area. Note that the company states that this method is less accurate and safer than a complete face analysis.

It will be easier to scan the text in notes and reminders

Notes are one of the many vulnerabilities in iOS 15‘I was able to access the iPhone for a while without opening it. Now that the vulnerability has been fixed, Apple can improve its usability. With iOS 15.4, you no longer need multiple clicks to scan text and add it to notes. Just open the camera and select the option ” Scan the text “. You can add text to reminders.

Tap to pay for Apple merchants

In early February, Apple has formalized the Tap to Pay program in the United States. With this feature, traders canTurn their iPhone into a real payment terminal, Because you can withdraw money from smartphone credit card, Apple Pay or Apple cards. To do this, Cupertino relies on NFC technology, which means payments can also be made through Google Pay or Samsung Pay.

New widget for Apple Maps

Speaking of Apple Maps, the app is fittedA new widget on iOS 15.4. This allows you to quickly access all its credit, loyalty or transport cards from its home screen or Today View page.

iCloud Keychain integrates note taking

Many users now use the password manager built into iOS 15.4. The problem is, it only allows you to save identifiers, while allowing other third-party applications such as LastPass or Dashlane Add notes On the relevant site. Finally, Apple will drop this offer on iCloud Keychain with the 15.4 update.

Improves compatibility with iOS 15.4 Dualsense controller

Apple is constantly updating the features that appeared with iOS 14.5 as the next update will be updated as well Sony Dualsense controller support. Part of the code discovered by the developers actually makes it possible to make full use of the functions of the PS5 controller, especially by adding Touching feedbackIn games on remote play.

Easily change the domain name of your email address

For now, you still need to go to icloud.com to change the domain name of your Apple email address. But this will change with iOS 15.4 because it can be done directly on iCloud settings. So, all you have to do is click on your Apple ID from the settings and go to it iCloud> iCloud Mail> Custom email domain.

Better management of App Store announcements

Finding a crowd of announcements coming from our smartphones is not always easy. So it often happens that we disable the alerts of some applications and the App Store is one of them. In iOS 15.4, it can be disabled as desired Announcements regarding updates and suggestions and advertisements . Until now, it can not be selected, users are forced to turn off all at once.

37 new emojis are coming on iPhones

The last big wave of emoji on the iPhone preceded iOS 14.5 (again he), so it’s time to update the library. In fact, the new emojis already existed before iOS 15 was used. So Apple is waiting to deliver iOS 15.4 to its users. Overall, these are 37 new characters It will appear on the iPhone keyboard.

Install updates with Mobile Data

Traditionally, manufacturers would not allow users to download the latest updates without having to connect to a WiFi network to control their mobile data consumption. However, iOS 15.4 Beta shows an option“Use Download Mobile Data”In the Downloads tab for updates. Additionally, on its website, Apple encourages users to use WiFi to install updates, which is another possible option for mobile data.