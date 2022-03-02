UN urgently demands $ 1.7 billion in humanitarian aid to Ukraine

No.We see what the worst refugee crisis in Europe will be in this century., Launched by UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grande. Of that amount, $ 1.1 billion is to enable three months of initial assistance to six million people in the country, the organization said in a statement.

The UN estimates that 12 million people in Ukraine need help and more than 4 million refugees fleeing the fighting.

Shelter and psychological support

Within a week of the start of the invasion, more than 677,000 people had fled from Ukraine, mainly to neighboring countries, and more than half of them to Poland, Grandi told a brief press conference in Geneva. He pointed out that many of these refugees had already gone to Europe or elsewhere to be reunited with family or friends.

The UN needs $ 550.6 million to provide basic necessities to people displaced in Poland, Moldova, Hungary, Romania and Slovakia to help countries facing the storm. This amount should enable the provision of accommodation, disbursement of funds and psychological support.

Filippo Grande considered those who had already escaped to be those with undoubted car, object and undoubted contacts, but “What worries us the most” Is the flood of refugees “Most vulnerable” It could leave if the Russian military’s campaign against Ukrainian cities continues.

“UNHCR urges governments to maintain access to territory for Ukrainians and Third Citizens of Ukraine: All Fugitives” Shabia Mandu, UNHCR Spokeswoman

All neighboring countries have so far opened their borders to refugees fleeing Ukraine – including one “Significant number” UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) spokeswoman Shabia Mandu said on Tuesday morning that Russia had gone to Russia.

“UNHCR urges governments to maintain access to territory for Ukrainians and Third Citizens of Ukraine: All Fugitives”, Said. During a press conference in Stockholm, UNHCR Representative in Ukraine Carolina Lindholm Billing estimated the number of internally displaced persons at one million. “About one million people have fled the country or are now trying to get to safety by train, bus or car.”She explained.

Boundary rows

At the Polish border, UNHCR staff reported waiting up to 60 hours in freezing temperatures, Ms Mantoo said.

The queues to enter Romania, where volunteers will act as translators, can take up to 20 hours, and 24 hours to travel the 60 kilometers between the Ukrainian city of Odessa and the border with Moldova.

According to the International Organization for Migration (IOM), there are about 470,000 Third Nationals living in Ukraine, including large numbers of foreign students and migrant workers. “With the arrival of 6,000 of them confirmed in Moldova and Slovakia alone, many are trapped in a situation where the security situation is deteriorating.”IOM spokeswoman Safa Msehli told reporters in Geneva that the border should be opened for refugees.