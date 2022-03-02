Neil Diamond sells catalogue to Universal Music Group

Neil Diamond has sold his publishing rights and his original recordings, including more than 100 unreleased songs and videos.

Singer Neil Diamond has sold his publishing rights and original recordings to Universal Music Group as part of a major deal on his roster. The size of the transaction was not disclosed. In addition to releasing rights and records, the deal includes 110 previously unreleased tracks, unreleased album and archive videos. If the musician decides to return to the studio, UMG will also take care of diamond’s future music.

During his career, Diamond has made one of pop’s most impressive lists as an actor and songwriter. His big hits include songs such as ” Cracklin ‘ Rossi », « I am… I said », « Song Sung Blue », « United States “And, of course,” Sweet Caroline “, Which can be heard regularly everywhere more than 50 years after its release.

In particular, as his songs are widely covered, diamond’s publishing rights are a potential source of profit. UB40 popular ” Red red wine “, Performed by Johnny Cash ” Individual “, And writing one of diamond’s first hits as a songwriter” I’m a believer” For the Monkees (famous decades later when smash mouth closed it for the first film Shrek).

In a statement, Diamond said of the new deal:” U. M. After nearly ten years of working with Xi, I am grateful for the trust and respect we have built together, Lucien, Jody, Bruce, Michael and the whole U. M. I am confident that the G team will represent my roster and my future releases with the same passion and honesty that has always fueled my career ».

U. M. G. Lucian Greinke, Yin President and CEO, added: ” Neil Diamond is the definition of a truly global songwriter. His tremendous repertoire and recordings are one of the most beloved and enduring songs in music history. Through our existing partnership, we are proud to have earned his trust to become permanent guardians of his monumental musical legacy. »

Diamond’s deal with UMG is further proof that the roster rush doesn’t seem close to being terminated. Over the past two years, artists like Stevie Nicks, Paul Simon, Bob Dylan, Bruce Springsteen and ZZ Top have made massive deals.

John Blistein

Translated by editorial staff