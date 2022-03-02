Curiosity has discovered an amazing “mineral flower” on Mars

You will be interested too

[EN VIDÉO] Curiosity: Breathtaking views from the side of Mount Sharp Nine years after landing on Mars, the Curiosity rover continues its voyage to the red planet on the Mount Sharp side – also known as the Aeolis Mons – until it covers the bottom of the Gale Pass. It sends extraordinary images to astronomers interested in learning more about the weather conditions on the Red Planet in the past. (In English) © NASA, Jet Propulsion Laboratory

A few days ago, Curiosity RoverStill active on Mars, take one Photography Very strange: the sand hit the ground Wind Mars stands small Concrete Flower shaped mineral. Rarely 1 cm wide, there are several arms in the concrete, which are attached to the base.

However, this is not the first time Curiosity has photographed this type of creation. According to scientists, they are the result of a diagnostic process, that is, they are the result of remodeling. In place Of Minerals, Leads to the development of a new crystal. The formation of this type of structure is especially related to the presence of water saturated with sulfates.

The mineral formation captured by Mars Curiosity Soul 3396 was created from 6 images taken by Mahli instrument on Mars 3396 & 3397 on the Mars Curiosity rover. © Nasa / JPL-Caltech / MSSS

Analog of Mars of our sand roses

In this sense, it may be the analogue of the Martian planet of our roses Sand. The origin of the creation is actually reminiscent of an evaporative concretion. On Earth, there are evaporators Sedimentary rocks As a result of precipitated deposits during an evaporation process Liquid Exaggerated with chlorides or sulphates (Salt water) Rock salt is the most well-known evaporation, but Gypsum Or anhydrite is also part of this type of mineral. Therefore, evaporators usually form in shallow layers, subject to strong evaporation and defective aqueous regime such as pools or pools. Dead Sea.

Well known sand roses grow under certain conditions. These wonderful rocks Color Orange is crystallization Gypsum Usually in a sandy environment. So the sand roses did not form like the gypsum in the middle. Lake. Gypsum crystals can grow even in uncoordinated media (sand orClay), Soaked Water table Rich Calcium sulfate. As evaporation progresses, the water level accumulates Ions, Until the crystallization of the enriched minerals is allowed. The crystals grow by pushing sand around them. Thus we see roses in the sand DesertsBuried under a few meters of sand.

A small mineral flower dug out by erosion

A similar process may be the origin of thin Mars Blackberry salt. Previous studies of similar concretes have shown that crystals may have grown in the soil. But how to explain their presence on the surface today? Simply by the erosion process. Over time, Martian winds eroded the rock, until they brought these little wrinkles to light. Highly resistant to corrosion by its nature, this concrete now looks like a small mineral flower on the ground. The surface of Mars.

At another Mars site explored by Curiosity, this type of concrete was analyzed using composite tools. ChemCam / LIBS And APXS. At the very least, for this site the concretions seem to be particularly enriched with magnesium (Mg) and various types of sulfide (S). The chemical composition is mainly MgSO 4, The surface of the CaSO compound distinguishes these concretions from gypsum 4 .

This type of concrete provides a lot of information about the past environment of Mars, especially the presence of water in the form of salt water at its base.

