Brad Pitt wants to retire in bullet train trailer

Too old for this bullshit? More than Nenni. Brad Pitt, fitter than ever, by the director of Deadpool 2, is going to camp a killer on a bullet train.

Still a long way from when Brad Pitt said his last word. Three years later Once upon a time… Hollywood And Ad Astra, The actor returns to the poster of an action movie, which promises caning and especially a certain level of humor. In front of David Leitch’s camera, he camps a killer assigned despite a dangerous mission on a train. The trip between Tokyo and moriaka will experience some turmoil when other assassins find themselves linked to his case. Who will survive terminus?

By the way, this is not the first time Leitch has appealed to the American actor. We could see it briefly Deadpool 2, When X-Force completes its first mission. A brief cameo would undoubtedly have convinced the director and Brad Pitt to collaborate on a movie, and this time, Brad Pitt gets the first role.

He is the deputy Logan Lerman (Percy Jackson), Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Avengers: Age Of Ultron) And Joey King (Kissing Booth). X-Force: of Zazie Beetz, we’ll also find only one permanent member who survived. In the second part of adventures Deadpool, The actress camped Domino. Michael ShannonSuperman: Man of steel) And Hiroyuki Sanada (Mortal Kombat) Complete the list.

This summer in the cinema

Sony offers us an appointment Next July 20 at the cinema. A great release window that promises to be the action movie of the summer. The first pictures are very inspiring and should please the bickering fans. We also recognize the style of the filmmaker that has passed John Wick And Atomic Blonde.

By then, we’ll find Brad Pitt in the poster The secret of a Lost City, A romantic comedy starring Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum.

Directed by Aaron and Adam Ney, the film follows the adventures of a novelist who finds himself descending against his will on a vast treasure hunt in the heart of a hostile jungle. Brad Pitt will play the rescuers.