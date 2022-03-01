Home Economy Global companies pay dividends of nearly $ 1.5 trillion by 2021, a new record

Global companies pay dividends of nearly $ 1.5 trillion by 2021, a new record

Mar 01, 2022 0 Comments
Global companies pay dividends of nearly $ 1.5 trillion by 2021, a new record

The shareholders received $ 1.47 trillion (approximately 3 1.314 billion) in dividends from global companies by 2021, according to a report released on Tuesday. A new post.

According to a survey by asset manager Janus Henderson, the global economic recovery has been driven by profits from mining companies. The United States accumulates 44% of total dividends.

Compared to 2020, dividends have increased by 16.7%. 2021 overall is 3.2% higher than the previous record year of 2019.

This dividend increase in 2021 will apply to all sectors, he said France Information. Thus, 9 out of 10 companies maintain or increase dividends. The mining sector paid shareholders nearly $ 100 billion (89.4 million euros).

Microsoft was fired

The sector is also one of the top dividend payers with the Anglo-Australian company BHP. The company toppled Microsoft, now second. Another mining company following the American computer company: Rio Tinto (listed in London).

The information technology sector, which has increased its activity during epidemics, has redistributed significant dividends to its shareholders. Samsung and Apple are in the top 10.

See also  Google pushes iPhone users to switch from banana to pixel

You May Also Like

How to take menstruation into account in your company?

How to take menstruation into account in your company?

Chayce Beckham : où en est-il maintenant après avoir remporté la saison 19 d’American Idol ?

Choice Beckham: Where is he now after winning Season 19 of American Idol?

Illustration - un homme tient son téléphone avec le logo NSO GROUP sur un écran d

Israel: NSO files defamation suit against Calcutta newspaper for allegedly using spyware by police

Hamilton completes Barcelona test with excellent lap time ... and the Renault engine for the future Andrei F1 team!

Hamilton completes Barcelona test with excellent lap time … and the Renault engine for the future Andrei F1 team!

Adding! Apple's smart assistant Siri gets a new binary non-gender voice

Adding! Apple’s smart assistant Siri gets a new binary non-gender voice

Virgin Hyperloop abandonne le transport de passagers et Transpod poursuit ses travaux - DR

Does the project have a future?

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.