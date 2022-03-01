Global companies pay dividends of nearly $ 1.5 trillion by 2021, a new record

The shareholders received $ 1.47 trillion (approximately 3 1.314 billion) in dividends from global companies by 2021, according to a report released on Tuesday. A new post.

According to a survey by asset manager Janus Henderson, the global economic recovery has been driven by profits from mining companies. The United States accumulates 44% of total dividends.

Compared to 2020, dividends have increased by 16.7%. 2021 overall is 3.2% higher than the previous record year of 2019.

This dividend increase in 2021 will apply to all sectors, he said France Information. Thus, 9 out of 10 companies maintain or increase dividends. The mining sector paid shareholders nearly $ 100 billion (89.4 million euros).

Microsoft was fired

The sector is also one of the top dividend payers with the Anglo-Australian company BHP. The company toppled Microsoft, now second. Another mining company following the American computer company: Rio Tinto (listed in London).

The information technology sector, which has increased its activity during epidemics, has redistributed significant dividends to its shareholders. Samsung and Apple are in the top 10.