Event rate in this Monday, February 28, 2022 in de-France

Julie M., Alexandre G.

The incidence rate of each department is constantly monitored by health officials to determine whether measures should be tightened or simplified. To make life easier for Ile-de-France residents, here is a map of the sector-wise incidence rate in the region of Île-de-France, Paris, as of Monday, 28 February 2022, determined from data provided by the government.

How does Event rate Of each Departments From Ile-de-France ? Dense part of France, TheIle-de-France Was severely affected by the first and subsequent second wave of the epidemic Govit-19.

Government and health officials use very specific criteria to determine the extent to which the virus spreads in each French sector: Common occurrence rate for all agesAnd this Incidence rate in the elderlyVery vulnerable Govit-19.

This Friday, February 25, 2022 (Integrated data), this event rate is average 612.30 in France. In Ile-de-FranceThe same ratio 348.80 cases per 100,000 population In the last 7 days.

Too, Public Health France Mention this Event rate Represents the number of people tested positive for the first time (combined with RT-PCR and antigen tests) for more than 60 days, depending on the size of the population. It is expressed 100,000 people It also makes it possible to compare geographical areas with each other.

The incidence rate may vary depending on the screening activities and results reporting times. Each field is classified into three colors: fields in red High incidence rateThose in orange Average incidence rateIn green, fields with one Low incidence rate.

Incidence rate (inclusive of all ages) by sector is இல்le-de-France Monday, February 28, 2022 :

Large crown:

Yvelines (78): 397.1

Val d’Oise (95): 294.8

Ezone (91): 318.8

Seine-et-Marne (77): 310.2

Small Crown and Paris:

Wall-de-Marne (94): 326.6

Zine-Saint-Denis (93): 240.3

Hauts-de-Seine (92): 382.8

Paris (75): 465.1