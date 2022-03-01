Australia: historic rain and flooding expected in Sydney

Sydney (Reuters) – the city of Sydney should prepare for heavy rain and potential flooding over the next two days, Australian authorities warned on Tuesday, asking residents to be prepared to leave in the face of a weather event coming “once in a millennium.”

Up to 150 millimeters of rain will fall in Sydney and nearby areas, home to more than 5 million people, according to the National Bureau of Meteorology.

The premier of the state of New South Wales, where the city is located, implied that it was a phenomenon occurring “once a millennium.” During a press conference, Dominic Perrottet asked residents to be prepared to leave their homes quickly in the event of an announcement from authorities.

