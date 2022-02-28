Home World Vladimir Putin has listed his demands for an end to his invasion of Ukraine

Vladimir Putin has listed his demands for an end to his invasion of Ukraine

Feb 28, 2022 0 Comments
Vladimir Putin has listed his demands for an end to his invasion of Ukraine

Published:

During a telephone conversation with President Emmanuel Macron, Vladimir Putin on Monday set out his preconditions for the end of the Ukraine invasion: “recognition of Crimea as Russian territory”, “reduction” of the Ukrainian government and “neutralization” of Ukraine.

“Recognition of Crimea as Russian Territory”, “Destruction of Ukraine” and “Neutrality” for the country. Vladimir Putin in detail, in a telephone interview with Emmanuel Macron on Monday, February 28, His preconditions for ending the invasion of Ukraine.

Vladimir Putin Recognizing Russian sovereignty over Crimea, the militarization and destruction of the Ukrainian state and the guarantee of its neutrality were the preconditions for any settlement, the Kremlin said in a statement after a telephone conversation between the two. Heads of state.

Ensuring “Russia’s legitimate security interests”

Shortly afterwards, Russian and Ukrainian representatives, who had been holding talks on the Ukraine-Belarusian border for the first time since the start of the Russian offensive, split to hold consultations in their respective capitals. It is unknown at this time what he will do after leaving the post. But both parties have agreed to meet “soon” for the second round.

According to the Kremlin, the Russian president stressed that “the resolution of the conflict is possible only if Russia’s legitimate security interests are unconditionally taken into account.”

The Russian president assured that “the Russian side is open to talks with the representatives of Ukraine and hopes that they will lead to the expected results.”

Emmanuel Macron did not immediately comment on these requirements. Elysee simply said that she had asked French President Vladimir Putin to stop anti-civil strikes and protect roads in Ukraine.

See also  Mike Pompeo slammed China in the 'Quad' meeting in Japan

With AFP

You May Also Like

The Moroccan people are constantly invading the border areas

The Moroccan people are constantly invading the border areas

vaccin covid

According to the WHO, here are 6 African countries that are developing their own vaccines against COVID-19

L'ONU lance un appel pour financer les opérations humanitaires en Ukraine

Request for funding for humanitarian operations in Ukraine

Moroccan diplomacy announces four new emergency numbers - Parlamane

Moroccan diplomacy announces four new emergency numbers – Parlamane

A Russian boat intercepted an English canal and was diverted to Pass-de-Kalais

A Russian boat intercepted an English canal and was diverted to Pass-de-Kalais

Veto de la Russie à l'ONU à une résolution déplorant son opération militaire en Ukraine

Russia has vetoed a UN resolution condemning its military action in Ukraine

About the Author: Will Smith

Alfred Lee covers public and private tech markets from New York. He was previously a Knight-Bagehot Fellow in Economics and Business Journalism at Columbia University, and prior to that was a reporter at the Los Angeles Business Journal. He has received a Journalist of the Year award from the L.A. Press Club and an investigative reporting award from the Society of American Business Editors and Writers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.