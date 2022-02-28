“Squid Cam” wins SAG Award for Best Stunt Ensemble

Seoul, February 28. (Yonhap) – the hit South Korean TV series “squid game” has won an award at the U.S. Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards for Best Stunt Ensemble.
In the advanced announcement of the winners of the 2022 SAG Awards on Sunday (USA time), “squid game” received the award for Best Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a television series.
The original Korean-language Netflix project surpassed” Cobra Kai”,” the Falcon and the Winter Soldier”,” Loki”, and”Mere of Easttown”.
Presented by Hollywood actors and considered a key indicator for the Oscars, S. I. A. is a major indicator.A. This is the first time a non-English language television series has received an award at the G Awards.
In terms of films, Oscar-winning sensation “parasite” by Bong Joon-ho earned the best actors trophy in 2020, awarded to all actors.
Last year, South Korean Yoon Yuh-Jung won the award for Best Supporting Actress for her appearance in the American film about immigration “Minari.”
S. A. this year.A. For the XI awards, the Korean language series was nominated in four categories, including the top prize for Best Actor. Other winners will be announced later in the televised ceremony.
Directed and written by Hwang Dong-hyuk, a nine-episode series, about contestants competing in deadly games to win 45.6 billion won ($38.2 million) prizes, Netflix has become the most successful TV show in history with more than 1.65 billion viewing times in the first four weeks after its release on September 17.