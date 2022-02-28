If a green or orange dot appears on the top of the screen, your device may be hacked

Depending on the color of the light, that means the phone’s microphone or camera is in use

Do you know the meaning of the green or orange dot that sometimes appears on the top of the iPhone screen? Otherwise, this information will be very useful to you! Since iOS 14, different indicators allow a person to perceive the use of his smartphone through this or that application. But some onlookers are calling for greater awareness Squeeze the lemon This Friday.

Here is what you need to know. If “Screen Mirroring” mode is enabled or the device’s location data is accessed by the application, the mobile’s time will be circled in blue. If time appears on a red background, the smartphone creates an audio or video recording of the screen. If the background is purple, the Shareplay function is active.

If in doubt, act quickly

Since iOS 14, this information is supplemented by a light located at the top right of the screen. It can glow orange or green. In the first case, it means that the iPhone’s microphone is used by an app. If the light is green, the iPhone camera and / or microphone are in use. If the light appears alone, without an indicator at that time, it means that the application in the background is using your microphone or photo sensor or both.

Proper use or hacking attempt? Squeeze the lemon It is recommended that iPhone users be more vigilant about the presence of these two lights. To get more information about the application that uses them, you need to go to the control center. The corresponding application name will appear above the settings. If it is not a proper application, it is recommended to remove the questionable application. If the phone contains sensitive data, it is also advisable to reset your iPhone to factory settings, as the device may be infected with malware.

