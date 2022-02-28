Home Technology If a green or orange dot appears on the top of the screen, your device may be hacked

If a green or orange dot appears on the top of the screen, your device may be hacked

Feb 28, 2022 0 Comments
If a green or orange dot appears on the top of the screen, your device may be hacked

Depending on the color of the light, that means the phone’s microphone or camera is in use

Do you know the meaning of the green or orange dot that sometimes appears on the top of the iPhone screen? Otherwise, this information will be very useful to you! Since iOS 14, different indicators allow a person to perceive the use of his smartphone through this or that application. But some onlookers are calling for greater awareness Squeeze the lemon This Friday.

Here is what you need to know. If “Screen Mirroring” mode is enabled or the device’s location data is accessed by the application, the mobile’s time will be circled in blue. If time appears on a red background, the smartphone creates an audio or video recording of the screen. If the background is purple, the Shareplay function is active.

If in doubt, act quickly

Since iOS 14, this information is supplemented by a light located at the top right of the screen. It can glow orange or green. In the first case, it means that the iPhone’s microphone is used by an app. If the light is green, the iPhone camera and / or microphone are in use. If the light appears alone, without an indicator at that time, it means that the application in the background is using your microphone or photo sensor or both.

At

Proper use or hacking attempt? Squeeze the lemon It is recommended that iPhone users be more vigilant about the presence of these two lights. To get more information about the application that uses them, you need to go to the control center. The corresponding application name will appear above the settings. If it is not a proper application, it is recommended to remove the questionable application. If the phone contains sensitive data, it is also advisable to reset your iPhone to factory settings, as the device may be infected with malware.

See also  New feature of "WhatsApp" - Lebanese forces official website
At
At

You May Also Like

Amazon Echo

Do not place your Amazon Echo in these four places

12 tricks and hidden functions to master google messages

12 tricks and hidden functions to master google messages

The Wonderful Promises of the James-Web Telescope

News about the Space Roadster and its driver Starman

News about the Space Roadster and its driver Starman

This Samsung Soundbar is ideal for boosting up to 40% of your TV's volume

This Samsung Soundbar is ideal for boosting up to 40% of your TV’s volume

Microsoft has released a new taskbar for tablets

Microsoft has released a new taskbar for tablets

About the Author: Seth Sale

Seth Sale is an all-around geek who loves learning new stuff every day. With a background in Journalism and a passion for web-based technologies and Gadgets, she focuses on writing about on Hot Topics, Web Trends, Smartphones, and Tablets.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.