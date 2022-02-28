Do not place your Amazon Echo in these four places

Finding where to put your Amazon Echo in its home is not easy. It should be accessible by your voice, but some parts should be avoided at all costs.

Your devices Amazon Echo They are here to help you when you want to configure your streaming service Music Like or update your Alexa settings. However, these devices do not tell you the best and safest place in your home to place your smart speakers and displays. “Does it really matter where I put it until I give my voice instructions from anywhere in the house?” You might think. The answer is yes, of course.

Placing your Alexa device in certain areas of your home may endanger your privacy or damage your speaker.

For example, did you know that intruders can access your device from the outside if you place it too close to a window? Where not to put your Echo devices and here are the best places to put them.

1. Do not place Alexa near the toilet

Placing the echo near your toilet is dirty. Think about all the germs and other bacteria that are in this room – even in the most clean toilet. If you definitely want to keep the echo in the bathroom, keep it as far away from the toilet as possible.

If you can, mount it on a wall. Make sure it does not fall off and remember to place it near the power station so you can plug it in. Also keep away from the tank.

2. Do not place Alexa near the sink or sink

If you want to drown out the sound of Alexa’s voice, yes, put your echo in a sink or basin. That being said, if you want to keep it that way, never place it near water.

You do not want to be frustrated if you cannot get the right pitch so invest in a good capo. Instead, place it on sink or non-sink furniture. Also avoid leaving it too close to the work surface. Do not sprinkle it with any sauce or paste.

3. Do not place Alexa near the window

Keep your echo away from all the windows in your home. This can give someone outside your home access to your echo. From there, that person can access your other connected devices. For example, if your car is connected to your smart speaker, the intruder may open it and start it.

4. Do not put Alexa under your TV

How many ads today are running your echo saying “Alexa, …”? Even if the TV says anything at a distance like “Alexa”, guess who is going to implement it.

This not only disturbs what you see, but also starts recording what you are going to say. If you have a very personal chat and Alexa is running, you are risking your privacy. It makes more sense to place your device on a small table, and it will stimulate the guide less.

But, where do you put your Amazon Echo?