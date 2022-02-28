Australia changes eligibility rules for exam

Zapping fifteen world France’S XV: 2021/2022 calendar

Many national teams prohibit players playing overseas from wearing the country’s jerseys. This is especially the case for England and New Zealand, who do not want the best talent to be exiled in another country in favour of money. Australia has long been in this configuration, but for some time the selection criteria have changed.

Now, three players could join the Wallabies, one more than in previous months. The only condition is that it displays a minimum of 30 caps. The goal for all this is to not part with more experienced players, especially despite leaving for Europe.

This will allow Dave Rennie to rely on Rory Arnold, cute Cooper, Will Skelton, Tolu Latu, Samu Kerevi or Sean McMahon for future Wallabies meetings.

“Rugby Australia’s Board of Directors has approved an amendment which allows three players playing overseas to be selected for a match, series or match. For a player to be called up, he must have a minimum of thirty caps or have served Australian rugby for at least five years.

These amendments reflect an adapted policy that will enable our national teams to perform much better on the international stage.”

