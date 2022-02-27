Home World Request for funding for humanitarian operations in Ukraine

Request for funding for humanitarian operations in Ukraine

Feb 27, 2022 0 Comments
L'ONU lance un appel pour financer les opérations humanitaires en Ukraine

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres announced on Saturday that the United Nations would launch an appeal on Monday to fund their humanitarian operations in Ukraine.

In a telephone interview with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zhelensky, the Secretary-General expressed his commitment to strengthening humanitarian assistance in Eastern Europe, the organization said in a statement.

On Friday, the UN SG appointed Sudan Amin Awadh as UN coordinator to lead the humanitarian response in Ukraine.

He noted that the United Nations is currently accelerating the delivery of life-saving aid to Ukraine on both sides of the Line of Control, including the eastern part of the country.

The multilateral organization also called for “safe and unrestricted access” to humanitarian assistance in Ukraine.

For his part, UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) President Filippo Grandi announced on Saturday on his Twitter account that “more than 150,000 Ukrainian refugees have now entered neighboring countries, half of them in Poland and many others. Hungary, Moldova, Romania and beyond.”

“Migration in Ukraine is increasing, but the military situation makes it difficult to estimate the number and provide assistance,” he added.

}(document, 'script', 'facebook-jssdk'));

See also  Afghan leader Atta Noor escapes after Taliban take control of Mazar-e-Sharif

You May Also Like

Moroccan diplomacy announces four new emergency numbers - Parlamane

Moroccan diplomacy announces four new emergency numbers – Parlamane

A Russian boat intercepted an English canal and was diverted to Pass-de-Kalais

A Russian boat intercepted an English canal and was diverted to Pass-de-Kalais

Veto de la Russie à l'ONU à une résolution déplorant son opération militaire en Ukraine

Russia has vetoed a UN resolution condemning its military action in Ukraine

"We are all here," says Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zhelensky from Kiev, who opposes the Russian military.

“We are all here,” says Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zhelensky from Kiev, who opposes the Russian military.

Russia-Ukraine conflict: African students "panic" over military action on Vladimir Putin's orders

Russia-Ukraine conflict: African students “panic” over military action on Vladimir Putin’s orders

Poutine: la Russie fait partie du système économique mondial et n’envisage pas de lui porter atteinte

Russia is part of the global economic system and does not plan to undermine it

About the Author: Will Smith

Alfred Lee covers public and private tech markets from New York. He was previously a Knight-Bagehot Fellow in Economics and Business Journalism at Columbia University, and prior to that was a reporter at the Los Angeles Business Journal. He has received a Journalist of the Year award from the L.A. Press Club and an investigative reporting award from the Society of American Business Editors and Writers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.