Russia has vetoed a UN resolution condemning its military action in Ukraine

On Friday, as expected, the UN. Russia, as expected, vetoed a resolution calling on the United States and Albania to “immediately” condemn the “aggression against Ukraine” in “strong words” during a vote in the Security Council. Withdraw troops from that country.

Of the 15 members of the Council, 11 voted in favor of the text, three abstentions: China, India and the United Arab Emirates.

In the hours leading up to the vote, the plan was softened, “to protect” the vote and prevent all three countries from voting, a diplomatic official said. Therefore the word “condemnation” was not included in the proposed text and was changed to “condemnation” instead. UN The reference to Chapter 7 of the Charter also provides for the possibility of using force.

According to the ambassadors, a similar resolution will have to be submitted in the days leading up to the vote of the UN General Assembly (193 members) without veto.

Given the ongoing “catastrophe” in Ukraine, some ambassadors estimate that a favorable referendum could have the support of more than a hundred countries in the General Assembly.

Russia, which has been accused by the West since the start of Russian military operations in Ukraine from Wednesday to Thursday night, has been accused by the UN chief of violating the UN Charter, saying it is acting defensively under the rules. Article 51 of the founding document of the Organization: Only five permanent members of the Security Council (United States, Russia, China, France, United Kingdom) have veto rights on the Security Council.

The US-Albanian resolution was co-sponsored by about 70 countries. It sharply criticized Russia and reaffirmed its support for Ukraine’s sovereignty, forcing Russia to suspend its “use of force” and withdraw all of its military forces “immediately, completely and unconditionally.”