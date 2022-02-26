News about the Space Roadster and its driver Starman

In 2018, SpaceX and Elon Musk caused a stir by boarding the Tesla Roadster Falcon Heavy Rocket. Direction space for the car manufacturer’s sports car, including the Starman, a model determined to return to Earth one day.

Yes Launching the Roadster into space Tesla has kept small stars in the eyes of many owners, and we have also heard conflicting voices criticizing the futility of this initiative. After all, the vehicle has not accomplished any scientific function, and in the end it is the only waste that travels on Interstellar Infinity.

Mars and beyond

Above all, the Starman epic, modeled on the wheel of the Space Roadster, continues to captivate the crowd! Website Where is the roadster? Provides information on vehicle status and distance traveled. Currently, fireball is approaching Mars, 192 million kilometers from the red planet and 377 million kilometers (or about 21 light minutes) from Earth.

The intense “path” that the car will follow means that it has already crossed the orbit of Mars. In November 2018. Its speed is 3,430 km / h, which is more than enough to grill the radars (nothing in space, at least not yet). In just four years, the Roadster has saved 477,000 liters of gasoline or 6,736 km / liter of economy.

If the batteries were still working, Starman would have asked Space novelty 402,119 times or 541,839 times Is there life on Mars?. Even if we like these songs, it will be boring after a while … Since his space launch, the pilot has completed 2.6 orbits around the sun. In other words, the car has driven 50 times on all the roads on earth!

Following in its footsteps, Cornell University has calculated that Roadster will crash on its own planet in 15 million years!