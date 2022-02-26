Home World Moroccan diplomacy announces four new emergency numbers – Parlamane

Feb 26, 2022 0 Comments
Omar Boumediene
|

Morocco has introduced four hotlines for its nationals stranded after the Russian invasion.

Moroccan Ministry of Foreign AffairsS Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, four new numbers were activated on Saturday to mobilize the support and support of Moroccans still in Ukraine or neighboring territories, a statement said.

These are the border access points of Romania, Hungary, Slovakia and Poland.

Due to the rapidly changing security situation, the operations of the Moroccan Embassy in Kiev have increased.

The declared emergency numbers are as follows.

– Poland: 008003211419

– Romania: 0800410139

– Slovakia: 0800601748

– Hungary: 0680216008.

