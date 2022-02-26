A Russian boat intercepted an English canal and was diverted to Pass-de-Kalais

The provincial council said the 127-meter boat was “strongly suspected of being in connection with permitted Russian interests”.

A merchant boat bound for St. Petersburg was diverted to Boulogne-sur-Mer (Pas-de-Calais) on suspicion of belonging to a Russian company targeted by EU sanctions against Moscow, AFP reported on Saturday. Maritime Province.

Supported by a customs patrol boat, a Gendermary patrol boat and a naval patrol boat, Ro-Ro took the Baltic leader, which left Rouen under the Russian flag, said Veronica McGinn, regional communications officer for the maritime province.

The 127-meter boat was “strongly suspected of being in Russian interests targeted by sanctions”, the same source said, adding that the move was a sign of “determination” and “rare” in the region. “The Russian merchant ship was cooperating,” Véronique Magnin said.

The Customs Department is currently conducting investigations and inquiries to confirm these links.

The Russian embassy in Paris was informed by the captain’s urgent call that it had “immediately contacted the French authorities and asked for an explanation”, embassy spokesman Alexander Makakonov was quoted as saying by the official TASS news agency.

French Public Accounts Minister Olivier Dussopt described the “practice as customary”, saying it was “in accordance with the instructions given by Bruno Le Myre” for Percy’s services (note by the Minister of Finance, Editor). Enforcement of Barriers “.

Port CEO Jean-Jacques Puisseseau said he had “never seen” such an operation in 20 years.

The European Union (EU) on Thursday approved unprecedented sanctions against Russia in response to the invasion of Ukraine, shortly before London and Washington tightened sanctions.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his foreign minister, Sergei Lavrov, are now targeting all but 26 people from the business world.