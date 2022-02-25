Home World Russia-Ukraine conflict: African students “panic” over military action on Vladimir Putin’s orders

Russia-Ukraine conflict: African students "panic" over military action on Vladimir Putin's orders

Feb 25, 2022
Russia-Ukraine conflict: African students "panic" over military action on Vladimir Putin's orders

We are in contact with Africans living in Ukraine, many of whom are students, to find out how the day went at the start of the Russian military operation.

If the firing continues, they will evict us within 72 hours.

“It was here in Ukraine between 6am and 5am and we heard very heavy shots. It created a lot of panic,” explained Isa da Silva, a Senegalese who has lived in Ukraine since 2014. After graduation, he remained there. Working in Kiev.

“The airstrikes were aimed only at Ukrainian military bases, and airstrikes … Now the situation is more panicked. Citizens or foreigners, everyone is in panic. What? President Zhelensky’s statement is that we must all be together. He further added that the curfew was imposed at midnight and no one was allowed to leave the area.

Senegal has no diplomatic representation in Ukraine.

