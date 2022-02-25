Princess Anne will fly to Australia in a matter of weeks

Princess Anne, the only daughter of Queen Elizabeth II, will travel to the other side of the Earth in April. The royal family member’s last visit to Australia was in 2018 when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex took a tour of Oceania.

Princess Anne to launch Sydney Royal Easter Show in 2022

Princess Anne, 71, will be guest of honour at the upcoming Sydney Royal Easter Show, which runs from April 8 to 19, 2022. Princess Anne is invited to open this exhibition, as she already did in 1988. The information was revealed by the organisers of the exhibition who confirmed the presence of Queen Elizabeth II’s daughter. TV channel 7 News, Also confirmed the news.

Princess Anne will arrive in New South Wales in early April 2022 (picture: Chris Jackson/PA Wire/abacabrus)

As patron of the Commonwealth Royal Agricultural Society, Princess Anne will be invited to open this exhibition. The Sydney exhibition will celebrate its centenary this year. It was founded in 1822 by the Royal Agricultural Society of New South Wales. This century-old exhibition is a mix between an agricultural fair, a funfair and a livestock fair. It always takes place around Easter, hence the name.

In addition to opening the Sydney Royal Easter Show, Princess Anne will have the opportunity to make other visits, mainly to rural areas of New South Wales.

Australia, increasingly inclined to end the monarchy, has always welcomed members of the royal family well. Prior to the arrival of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in 2018, it was Prince William and Catherine Middleton who were received with honours in 2014. That year was Prince George’s first overseas trip, born in 2013.