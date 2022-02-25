Microsoft has released a new taskbar for tablets

Presents a new development of Windows 11 on the Dave Channel of the Microsoft Insider Preview project. It is again full of innovations.

Microsoft has stepped up its efforts over the past few weeks to improve the experience Windows 11. All this is happening through the news now in the Insider program Builds Full of little innovations The ergonomics of the system are very pleasant. Thus the company has published Build 22563, this method emphasizes the tablet experience.

New taskbar

The big novelty in this Build A taskbar optimized for tablets. In 2-of-1 seconds, the device’s physical keyboard will automatically display its new form when the user disconnects or disables it. You will not find it on office PCs Laptops Classic.

The new taskbar has two modes: compressed mode or extended mode. The first mode reduces the size of the taskbar and gives more screen space to your applications, preventing you from accidentally touching it. The second mode, on the other hand, enlarges the taskbar to facilitate touch interactions.

It is very easy to switch from one mode to another by sliding your finger from the bottom of the screen upwards to extend or decrease the taskbar. If your device is compatible, the Configuration option appears in Windows 11 settings under the Taskbar section. It is powered by default by Microsoft.

New emojis, widgets change and other innovations

The Build 22563 Includes other slightly less important new features. For example, there is a small interface change in the Widgets panel, which now mixes Apps widgets and news feeds.

The Build The update also includes 37 new emojis Emoji 14.0.

You can also specify corrections with this update. For example, in tablet mode the top separation line of the taskbar is completed, while the notification area is paused. Microsoft Fixes many bugs with File Explorer and promises to improve the performance of the link to its profile. The Start menu also plays a role in its optimization and fixes.

Note that the new features tested by Microsoft on the Dave Channel will not be released in the standard version. In this case, Microsoft refers to the links provided by it Build A major system can be integrated into the standard version without waiting for an update.

