Five action movies to stream now

‘The Awakener’ Rent or buy on most major sites. Brazilian federal agent Miguel montesant (Kiko pisolato) has arrested a corrupt governor, Sandro corêa (Eduardo moscovis), accused of embezzling public funds from hospitals. But montessant knows that whatever mountain of evidence Corrêa faces, he will move freely with the help of a corrupt government. Even worse, a foul ball hits the girl from montisand while on her way to a Brazilian football match. Although slug hurt her, killing her was inadequate care provided by an underserved hospital. Now the former straightedge agent wants revenge. Based on a Brazilian graphic novel “Oh warrior”, The bloody and brutal murders are set to be a poignant punk score in the vigilante superhero film of directors Gustavo bonafay and Fabio mentonua. In one demonstration, montessant wears a gas mask with a red flashing visor, beating the governor with his bare hands until he turns him into a bloody mush. Later, he teams up with a hacker (Tainá Medina) to track down other unscrupulous government shooters. The glue of American superhero movies can mask the richness of the genre, especially its capacity for political statements. But” the Awakener”, even in its depravity, refreshingly restores that power of meaning. ‘Pushpa: ascetic’ Stream on Amazon.

In director Sukumar's epic action film, a low-wage worker named Pushpa (Allu Arjun) is forced to illegally harvest a rare piece of timber that grows only in the Seshachalam mountains in southeastern India. Despite his unbridled appearance, Pushpa is the groundbreaking action hero: stoic, selfish and defiant of authority figures, especially local capitalist businessmen and corrupt cops. It's a kind of cool Joe, while delivering water after a ruthless beating, extending freshness to his blown torture.

“Pushpa: Uprising” is a Raw Story. The hero with the unique name advances through the ranks of the smuggling operation, fighting against the power of a ruthless smuggler along the way. Great musical numbers and clean and fluid combat choreography are delightful. Pushpa’s escape from underworld gangsters is so hilarious and luxurious (he walks in a forest blindfolded) that I immediately wanted a sequel to it. ‘Siobhok: Clone project’ Rent or buy on most major sites. At first glance, a story genetically modified to enhance immortality in humans will look like science fiction after all. But the film has more up its sleeve. Superhuman scientists call this creature the model, yet its real name is siobhok (Park Bo-Kam), a clone made from stem cells, impenetrable to diseases. With his superior brain function, he can even handle the matter. The latter skill puts him in the field of mutants, making South Korean director Lee Yong-Ju’s film another sharp and adventurous reinvention of the superhero subgenre. The US and South Korean governments do not clone this. They believe that an immortal world filled with obscure beings can lead to destruction. Chief Ahn (Woo-jin Jo), the head of an intelligence agency, enlists former agent Ki Hyon (Kang Yu) to help transfer siobhok to a safe place.