Australia relaxes selection criteria for foreigners

Until now, the rules provided that internationals playing overseas would only be selectable if there were at least 60 caps and seven seasons in the Australian Super Rugby franchise. The Australian rugby union had already changed its eligibility rules two years ago, allowing two exceptionally foreign-born players to play for the Wallabies, even though they had not reached 60 caps. This change of rules applies not only to men’s selection but also to its female counterpart or rugby sevens teams.