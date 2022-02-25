Australia relaxes selection criteria for foreigners

Although many players have chosen to settle, the Australian Federation has decided to relax its selection criteria: a new amendment now allows the choice of three players playing abroad, if they have at least 30 years of experience (or have served Australian rugby for 5 years). He was a member of the national football team and was a member of the national football team.
Until now, the rules provided that internationals playing overseas would only be selectable if there were at least 60 caps and seven seasons in the Australian Super Rugby franchise. The Australian rugby union had already changed its eligibility rules two years ago, allowing two exceptionally foreign-born players to play for the Wallabies, even though they had not reached 60 caps. This change of rules applies not only to men’s selection but also to its female counterpart or rugby sevens teams.
Players such as Rory Arnold (Toulouse), cute Cooper (Kintetsu Liners), will Skelton (La Rochelle), Tolu Latu (Stade française), Samu Kerevi (Suntory Sungoliath) or Sean McMahon (Suntory Sungoliath) could thus be selected.