5,500 phone numbers have been hacked in France and various brands have been targeted by malware

Feb 25, 2022 0 Comments
Many countries around the world have been affected. As far as Europe is concerned, France ranks first.

At the moment, hackers are attacking the SMS and especially the PVA SMS service, providing alternative mobile numbers that customers can use to register on online services and sites without having to give their real number.

According to Trend Micro SurveyCybercriminals, the global security leader in data security and cybersecurity solutions, have created a network of computer bots to hijack these numbers for use in authentication services.

There are thousands of numbers and phones of many brands in France

There have been casualties in many parts of the world. France is the most affected country in Russia, Indonesia, Thailand and Europe. There are less than 5,500 hacked numbers from brands like Huawei, Oppo, HTC, Meizu and ZTE. However, Trent Micro is concerned about an additional issue. In fact, the cyber security company is concerned that hackers will activate the malware on the terminals before making a purchase. More precisely guerrilla malware. The latter has the ability to read and remotely receive SMS received from a phone. As one Trend Micro expert explains: “Malware is plagiarized, collecting only text messages related to the requested application, so that this process can continue in secret for a long time

Source: 20 minutes

