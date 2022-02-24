Home Economy Steam Site: See if the games in your collection are compatible with the Wolverine portable console

Feb 24, 2022 0 Comments
Steam Site: See if the games in your collection are compatible with the Wolverine portable console

Did you order the steam deck in advance or do you plan to do it soon? Note that you can now check which games in your collection are compatible with the Wolverine portable console on the Steam website.

To do this, Go to the following page and sign in to your Steam account. The tool will then specify the titles you own on the platform as ‘compatible’, ‘playable’, ‘unsupported’ or ‘verified’.

These four types basically form the valve classification system. While “compatible” games should work “perfectly” on the steam deck, “playable” games are also compatible, but “may require additional steps in their configuration or interactions”. As for “unsupported” titles, they will not work on SteamTech, but will eventually be updated.

Finally, the last type, “untested” games, can be very exciting for many because the valve has not yet checked the compatibility of all the titles offered on Steam.

The American company says its “list of tested topics is growing day by day”, so it is inviting players to constantly check the compatibility of their Steam library.

Keep in mind that SteamTech will officially launch Wall this Friday, February 25th, while first orders will be shipped from February 28th.

