How can this be, according to OneLeaks

Feb 24, 2022 0 Comments
Online leaks show the first 3D renderings of the Google Pixel 7 Pro, the design of the future smartphone. The stretching photo gallery is set to stay.

Google Pixel 7 Pro Render

Rendering of Google Pixel 7 Pro // Source: OnLeaks x Smartprix

OnLeaks has hit back. The Leakage – In conjunction with Smart pricing Google is releasing the first images of the future Pixel 7 Pro. Opportunity to discover a design போலவே Like its predecessor, The Pixel 6 Pro. We actually see the famous photo gallery that comes out as relief over the entire width of the back face. These pictures are coming out shortly Pixel 7 leaks have begun to spread.

We also see a well-centered punch at the top of the screen, but the other information mentioned is the main focus. So we should expect a 6.7 or 6.8 inch diagonal with the OLED display. Nothing too surprising.

Google Pixel 7 Pro Render

Rendering of Google Pixel 7 Pro // Source: OnLeaks x Smartprix

OnLeaks and Smart pricing Specify a high refresh rate, presumably 120Hz.

Until then, no surprise on the Google Pixel 7 Pro

Quantitative estimates have also been improved. So get ready for the approximately 163 x 76.6 x 8.7 mm Google Pixel 7 Pro. The thickness rises to 11.2 mm at the level of the photo gallery. Let’s look at this module in more detail. There are three cameras, and everything suggests that it will be Triple Wide Angle + Ultra Wide Angle + Periscopic Telephoto.

Google Pixel 7 Pro Render

Rendering of Google Pixel 7 Pro // Source: OnLeaks x Smartprix

At the bottom edge, we obviously distinguish the USB-C port. Also, the OnLeaks renderings allow you to see the physics buttons (unlock and volume), which are all on the right edge (if you look at the phone from the front).

It is still too soon to guess when the Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel 7 will be released. All we can say now is that we have to wait until the second half of 2022.

