Dell UltraSharp WB7022 Review: Premium Webcam for 4K Video Conferencing

The software allows you to change the resolution of the image up to 60 fps in 720 or 1080 p and up to 30 fps in 4K. So it is important to choose between maximum quality and high fluidity. In addition, if the HDR mode guarantees better management of the image on paper (back to a window for example) when the brightness differences in the room are significant, in reality, we do not notice a big difference. Even when disabled, the webcam handles the image well; Very serious, in some cases we noticed some kind of annoying shadow flicker with HDR.

In the night condition. In full light. Zoom in



Apart from this description, Dell UltraSharp has exceptional image quality in 4K and is much better in full HD. White balance is automatically managed correctly and, if necessary, the image can be illuminated anyway using the sliders. In our test scene, the webcam was better captured at night with bright and yellow / orange lights.

In the dark office. In a bright office. Zoom in



In good lighting, there is really nothing to complain about, and even in very dark environments, the picture is of very good quality. It is definitely soft, but very usable. On the other hand, blue bands may appear in the shades, which slightly stains this strength.