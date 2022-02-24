Home Top News Crowd against Australia before World Cup?

Crowd against Australia before World Cup?

Feb 24, 2022 0 Comments
Crowd against Australia before World Cup?

The French XV could play a match against Australia in August 2023, just weeks before the World Cup.

France’S XV’s schedule currently looks to be good. Australian media reports Fox Rugby, Ahead of August 2023, French team can play better in match against Australia. That is, only a few weeks before the start of the World Cup in the same year.

The upcoming match between the two teams, who currently have a good relationship. Then a match to take place at the side of the Stade de France, after all the two selections would then be the final fight before starting their World Cup. As a reminder, it was only last summer that these two organizations last met.

France is on Australian tour

At that time, the French XV moved to Australia as part of a summer tour. On this occasion, three meetings took place. Three matches, during which the Blues, defended by Fabian Galthie, in the southern hemisphere, held the high hand for this flagship selection of rugby.

At the time, the record was then two losses (23-21, 33-30), to one win (26-28). From a historical point of view, France and Australia’s XV has already met 50 times, In all competitions, including twice in the World Cup. At the moment, the record is 29 wins in favour of the Wallabies, against 19 wins for the Blues, as well as two draws.

See also  Pills-Titans, Broncos-Patriots NFL after positive corona virus tests

You May Also Like

Nadal wins first match since Australian title in Acapulco

Nadal wins first match since Australian title in Acapulco

What Is Gambling for People with Disabilities?

Australia refusing to sow in Antarctica

Australia refusing to sow in Antarctica

ATP-Acapulco: Nadal wins first tournament since Australian title

ATP-Acapulco: Nadal wins first tournament since Australian title

One dead, ten missing in floods

One dead, ten missing in floods

Australie: Melbourne lève les dernières mesures de confinement anti-Covid

Melbourne lifts latest covid containment measures

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *