B. Johnson plays clarifiers: After Donbass, Taiwan

“If Ukraine is threatened, the shock will reverberate around the world. These echoes will be heard in East Asia and especially in Taiwan,” Boris Johnson told the Taiwanese newspaper. “We do not know exactly what President Putin wants to do, but the omens are dark,” he added. We have given Putin every opportunity through diplomacy and the crisis in Ukraine, we will not give up and we will continue our diplomatic efforts until the last minute. “

The British Prime Minister also announced that his country would like to impose sanctions on five Russian banks and three “rich” in response to Moscow’s Donetsk and Luhansk recognition.

He told parliament that London would use the new powers approved by the council to impose pre-determined sanctions on “Russian individuals and companies of strategic importance to the Kremlin.” Rossiya, IS Bank, General Bank, Promsvyazbank and Black Sea Bank will be targeted.

According to him, all the assets of businessmen Janet Tymoshenko, Boris Rottenberg and Igor Rottenberg will be frozen and they will be denied entry into Britain. “This is the first volume and the first torrent of what we are prepared to do, and we will be prepared for further sanctions with the United States and the European Union,” he said.