Home Science Amandin was born 40 years ago, the first test tube baby

Amandin was born 40 years ago, the first test tube baby

Feb 24, 2022 0 Comments
Amandin was born 40 years ago, the first test tube baby

Posted

Update

France3
Article written by

e. Bailey, F. Basil, b. நாங்கம் – France3

French televisions

His birth on February 24, 1982, was seen as an event and a scientific achievement. Then there was Amandin, France’s first test tube baby. He is about to celebrate his 40th birthday.

Amandin was born on February 24, 1982. This is the first French test tube baby. Four decades later, Professor Rene FriedmanProfessor of Gynecology, has moving memory. All births are always wonderful. That one, she was identical… And what, I was in-vitro fertilization and childbirth. That will not always be the case. “He recalled.

At the time, the in-vitro fertilization process was even more worrying. At one age, Amandine took her first steps under the cameras Of televisions. At the age of 16, ஆக A mischievous young woman, she again testified before reporters. He was in contact with Professor Rene FriedmanWho is his godfather. The latter boasts of not giving up. Before Amanda, he suffered 23 defeats. Today one in 28 babies in France is born with medical assistance.

See also  "We have contact!": Nauka Science Laboratory ISS after 15 years of delays and problems

You May Also Like

Un impact météoritique majeur a été retrouvé grâce à l'étude de cratères secondaires. © JohanSwanepoel, Adobe Stock

A massive meteorite impact hit Earth 280 million years ago

Physical figure is a source of stress for Cubes

Physical figure is a source of stress for Cubes

Les inondations de juillet 2021 en Allemagne sont liées au réchauffement climatique. © EKH-Pictures, Adobe Stock

The rise of the oceans is increasing rapidly

En faisant appel à une réaction chimique différente de celles imaginées jusqu’ici, des chercheurs de l’Institut Max Planck (Allemagne) montrent comment des peptides peuvent de former sur des poussières interstellaires. © Kakteen, Adobe Stock

Peptides can form in galaxies!

L'illustration de cet artiste montre le premier visiteur interstellaire identifié, 1I/'Oumuamua, découvert en 2017. L'objet capricieux s'est balancé à moins de 24 millions de kilomètres du Soleil avant de sortir du Système solaire. 1I/'Oumuamua défie encore toute simple catégorisation. Il ne se comportait pas comme une comète et avait une variété de caractéristiques inhabituelles. Comme la rotation complexe de l'objet a rendu difficile la détermination de la forme exacte, il existe de nombreux modèles de ce à quoi il pourrait ressembler. © Nasa, ESA et J. Olmsted et F. Summers (STScI)

The Web Space Telescope searches for interstellar objects passing through the Solar System.

Snow and rain since Tuesday evening

Snow and rain since Tuesday evening

About the Author: Cary Douglas

Cary Douglas is a reporter who covers everything from oil trading to China's biggest conglomerates and technology companies. Originally from Chicago, he is a graduate of New York University's business and economic reporting program.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *