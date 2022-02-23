Home Science Physical figure is a source of stress for Cubes

Physical figure is a source of stress for Cubes

Feb 23, 2022 0 Comments
Physical figure is a source of stress for Cubes

In a poll released Tuesday, nearly 45% of Cubes say their weight makes them happy.

A study by Léger on behalf of the ÉquiLibre organization reveals that the epidemic has had a significant impact on weight and body image concerns and dissatisfaction. Thus, nearly 40% of those surveyed have heard more about their weight since the onset of the health crisis, and 34% say they care more about it.

We must not forget that imprisonment and changes in habits have made people feel more guilty in their diet. So 65% of Cubs want to lose weight, and 25% admit they feel guilty for not eating well. This number increases when it comes to physical activity, with 38% feeling guilty for not doing much.

AndquiLibre’s nutritionist and project manager Andrée-Ann Dufour Bouchard said, “This information is worrying because physical dissatisfaction has clearly demonstrated that healthy living is a barrier to adopting and maintaining habits. And well-being.”

Although 37% say they are interested in controlling their weight, poll results regarding beauty quality may seem worrisome. In fact, the vast majority (70%) admit that they are under pressure to match beauty standards, while 19% doubt their value due to the standards reported in the media.

Working from home has been the norm for almost two years, with 45% of Cubs not daring to open the camera for a conference call when their appearance appears to have been ignored.

Listen to Anaïs Guertin-Lacroix’s passage on QUB Radio daily from 3:15 pm:


See also  Researchers in the United States say they have solved the mystery of Darwin's pigeon

You May Also Like

Les inondations de juillet 2021 en Allemagne sont liées au réchauffement climatique. © EKH-Pictures, Adobe Stock

The rise of the oceans is increasing rapidly

En faisant appel à une réaction chimique différente de celles imaginées jusqu’ici, des chercheurs de l’Institut Max Planck (Allemagne) montrent comment des peptides peuvent de former sur des poussières interstellaires. © Kakteen, Adobe Stock

Peptides can form in galaxies!

L'illustration de cet artiste montre le premier visiteur interstellaire identifié, 1I/'Oumuamua, découvert en 2017. L'objet capricieux s'est balancé à moins de 24 millions de kilomètres du Soleil avant de sortir du Système solaire. 1I/'Oumuamua défie encore toute simple catégorisation. Il ne se comportait pas comme une comète et avait une variété de caractéristiques inhabituelles. Comme la rotation complexe de l'objet a rendu difficile la détermination de la forme exacte, il existe de nombreux modèles de ce à quoi il pourrait ressembler. © Nasa, ESA et J. Olmsted et F. Summers (STScI)

The Web Space Telescope searches for interstellar objects passing through the Solar System.

Snow and rain since Tuesday evening

Snow and rain since Tuesday evening

On the moon, which hammer or feather will hit the ground first?

On the moon, which hammer or feather will hit the ground first?

En faisant appel à une réaction chimique différente de celles imaginées jusqu’ici, des chercheurs de l’Institut Max Planck (Allemagne) montrent comment des peptides peuvent de former sur des poussières interstellaires. © Kakteen, Adobe Stock

The bricks of life can form in space

About the Author: Cary Douglas

Cary Douglas is a reporter who covers everything from oil trading to China's biggest conglomerates and technology companies. Originally from Chicago, he is a graduate of New York University's business and economic reporting program.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *