Feb 23, 2022 0 Comments
One dead, ten missing in floods

The body of a six-year-old man found in a sinking car in the state of Queensland.

Flooding occurred suddenly. One person died and ten others were missing on Wednesday, February 23, as heavy rains lashed eastern Australia. Body found in a six-year-old man in a sinking car Queensland early Wednesday.

Nearly 50 cm in parts of this eastern state in the last twenty-four hours.M rain has fallen, causing several road closures and traffic chaos. A freight train has overturned near the town of Gympie, but the driver was slightly injured.

After years of droughts and bushfires due to climate change, eastern Australia had an extraordinarily wet summer, due to La Nina, a climatic phenomenon originating from the thermal anomaly of the equatorial surface waters of the Pacific Ocean.

