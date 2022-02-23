Melbourne lifts latest covid containment measures

AA / Istanbul

Melbourne, the capital of Victoria state, Australia’s second-largest city, decided on Friday on lifting the latest containment measures imposed to counter the spread of the coronavirus.

Control measures continued for 262 days, or nearly 9 months, during 6 separate lockdowns, ordered since March 2020, making Melbourne the “most defined City” in the world, according to a reporter from Anadolu Agency.

The curfew in the Australian city, which has been in place since early August, and people, fully vaccinated, now frequent restaurants, bars and hair salons.

The government cancelled the quarantine measure for international travellers who received both doses of the covid vaccine from November 1 last year.

For his part, Daniel Andrews, premier of the state of Victoria, said:”thanks to the incredible efforts of the millions of citizens of the state of Victoria who rushed to get vaccinated, the lockdown has been lifted”.

Also, during a press conference held this Friday, “the lockdown has been lifted after the vaccination rate reached 70% with two doses in the state and the state expects to reach 80% in the first week of next November”.

Recently, the city of Sydney and the capital, Canberra, have lifted containment measures imposed to combat the spread of the pandemic, after achieving high vaccination rates against covid-19.

So far, Australia, in general, has been able to fully vaccinate more than 58% of its population.

Until this Friday, the country had detected 154,489 cases of the coronavirus, including 1,611 deaths, according to the “Worldometers” website.

* Translated from Arabic by Mounir bennor.





