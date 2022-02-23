Home World Extraordinary – Donald Trump launched his new social network “Truth Media”

Extraordinary – Donald Trump launched his new social network “Truth Media”

The processor Truth Social, developed by former President Donald Trump’s new media company, was available for download on the Apple App Store on Monday, the BBC reported.

The site, which was heavily influenced by Twitter, faced technical issues after its launch, making it inaccessible to subscribers for hours. Others had difficulty logging in, as the app already has 150,000 subscribers.

“Because of great demand, we put you on our waiting list,” read a message to some of those trying to access the site, “We love you.”

Apps describes itself as “America’s ‘big tent’ social media platform that promotes open, free and honest global dialogue without discrimination of political ideology.”

Conservative politicians and commentators have repeatedly criticized Twitter and other large technology companies for viewing it as the most extreme moderation of right-wing perspectives. In response, a wave of right-wing sites, including Parlor, Ketter and YouTube rival Rumble, have become popular.

Instead of tweets, Truth Social refers to personal posts as “facts” that will be displayed to users in the “truth feed”. If you find the “truth” you want to share with your followers, you can “re-tell” it.

Thanks to Truth Social, former President Trump wants to make his way into social media on January 6, a year after he was suspended by several major sites, including Facebook, Twitter and YouTube, following Capitol.

Donald Trump announced the growth of the network in October: “We live in a world where the Taliban have a strong presence on Twitter, yet your favorite US president has remained silent. He added: This is unacceptable.

Devin Nunes, a former Republican Congressman who resigned as CEO of Trump’s media company, said last week that he expects Truth Social to be “fully operational” by the end of this month. America at any time. ⁇

Article19.ma

