Elon Musk has reportedly found love again: Natasha Bassett, his new girlfriend 23 years his junior who?

Feb 23, 2022 0 Comments
US multi-billionaire Elon Musk and Australian actress Natasha Bassett were spotted together on the entrepreneur’s private jet. According to several media reports, they are in a relationship.

What can be said at least is that Elon Musk’s period of celibacy may not have lasted very long. Separated from singer Grimes, The US multi-billionaire has reportedly already found love again at the hands of Natasha Bassett. In fact, the SpaceX founder was spotted in the company of the Australian actress on her private jet, and several media outlets say the two will be in a relationship.

Natasha Bassett, 27, was born in Sydney. He also appeared in several television series and in the popular film ” Ave Caesar!” The Cohen brothers with George Clooney and Scarlett Johansson. His next appearance in the cinema will be no less: he will play the role of Dixie Locke, Elvis Presley’s girlfriend in the biopic “Elvis”, Alongside Austin Butler and Tom Hawkes, it will be released in cinemas on June 24. You would have understood: he was a real Hollywood star in the making.

Natasha Bassett,Hollywood’s next star?

It seemed to seduce 50-year-old American entrepreneur Elon Musk. According to the Daily Mail, if neither of them have confirmed this burgeoning relationship, the latter is very real. The wealthy American, however, has put an end to his long affair with his ex, with whom he had two children: X – a-Xii. We’re half separated but we still love each other, We see each other often and we are on very good terms. My work at SpaceX and Tesla is mainly for me to be in Texas and go abroad, while Grimes’s work is mainly in Los Angeles”. All that remains is to wait for the Musk-basset pair to formalize.

